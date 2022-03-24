Hartford Residents Suspected of Trafficking Massive Amounts of Fentanyl: Officials

Two Hartford residents are accused of trafficking a massive amount of fentanyl and officials said they also found thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone pills during the investigation.

A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an eight-count indictment charging Erasmo Rosario-Hernandez, also known as “Wally Rosario,” 38; and Wily Arias De La Cruz, 38, who are both citizens of the Dominican Republic, in connection with the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine, according to Leonard Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut; and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England.

Rosario is also charged with a firearm offense stemming from his possession of several assault rifles and other firearms.

On the morning of March 11, investigators in Hartford, stopped a car De La Cruz was a passenger in and seized two bricks of fentanyl that weighed a total weight of more than one kilogram, according to federal officials.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Later that morning, authorities searched Rosario’s home on Magnolia Street in Hartford and found around one kilogram of fentanyl, around 16,000 fentanyl pills disguised as 30-milligram oxycodone pills, three high-capacity magazines and a bump stock device for an automatic rifle, federal officials said.

In the Mercedes parked outside, investigators said they found around 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 1,000 bags of prepackaged fentanyl, 16,000 fentanyl pills, 75 grams of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine base, a kilogram press, four assault-style rifles, two handguns, ammunition, multiple false identification cards with Rosario’s photo, and around $66,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Rosario and De La Cruz are charged with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

They have been detained since March 11.

Rosario is also charged with offenses related to the distribution of heroin and cocaine base and with possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.