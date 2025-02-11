Hartford residents urge more public input as police chief search continues

The Hartford City Council was supposed to vote Monday on the confirmation for the man nominated to lead the police department, but instead heard from the community on what they want in their next chief.

“This is my city. This is my home,” Kerri-Kay Allen, of Hartford, said.

Hartford is where she calls home with one thing always top of mind.

“Our safety comes first and also the safety of my neighbors,” Allen said.

Safety she wants maintained by whoever the next Hartford police chief will be. That search is still ongoing after Philadelphia Police Captain Tyrell McCoy withdrew his name in February, first citing personal reasons.

Now, high level sources tell NBC CT Investigates that McCoy is being investigated by his own department on allegations including sexual misconduct.

“We’re not so tied up with who the candidate is per se, but if there was proper process in place, those things might have been caught,” Pastor AJ Johnson with the Center for Leadership and Justice said.

He’s urging Mayor Arunan Arulampalam to get more public input, like establishing a timeline of the search and allowing residents to question finalists.

He even sent a letter to his office suggesting a community advisory panel.

“We know what kind of city we want. We know the leadership that we want, and we know how our police department is,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Allen were among the many at city hall Monday night calling for more transparency during the process. Councilmember Josh Michtom supports those efforts.

“They want to see the people. Talk to them. Get to hear them answer questions and weigh in. Not just accept one choice,” Michtom said.

A choice Allen said she wants to be a part of.

“It helps us to build trust with that person to know that they’re here to serve us,” she said.

The mayor’s office said the search for a new police chief nominee will continue and they will provide updates on the selection process as they become available.