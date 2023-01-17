Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozens years in business.

The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23.

The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.

The restaurant group, called Locals 8 Hospitality Group, said they're determined to reopen at a new location later this year.

"Generations of Connecticut residents have come to The Half Door in Hartford to enjoy their famous cobblestones, have an Irish pint, and celebrate Saint Patrick's Day," the restaurant said in a statement.

Founder and CEO of the restaurant group Allie J. Gamble said it's tragic that the restaurant has to move.

"We want to thank our many patrons for their loyalty over the last twenty-plus years and the generations of staff who made The Half Door such a beloved community resource," Gamble said.