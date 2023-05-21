Hartford Sees First-Ever Connecticut Cannabis Convention

Retail cannabis sales began only five months ago in Connecticut, yet they are skyrocketing.

State data shows adult-use cannabis has generated tens of millions of dollars from January to April.

This prompted cannabis leaders to host the first-ever Connecticut cannabis and hemp convention this weekend.

Organizers say thousands attended the two-day event at the XL Center in Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The New England Connecticut Convention or NECANN organized the convention, which brought together experts and businesses from Connecticut and around the country.

"We do have people that come from other states via Colorado, California, the Midwest," said NECANN President Marc Sheppard.

Cannabis was not sold or distributed at the convention. Sheppard says these events are strictly meant to shine a light on the industry.

About 130 exhibitors were there and nearly half were from Connecticut.

Cannacticut was one of them.

The online business started in 2021 and sells Connecticut-themed products centered around cannabis. The business also hosts monthly hikes around the state.

CEO Kevin Cranford says he appreciates events like these, especially for newer businesses like his.

"It puts more eyes on our business. It gets people out of the shadows and gets people talking about cannabis," said Cranford.

The Convention was also home to businesses that work to support cannabis growers.

Reliable Secure Power Systems or RSP Systems is an energy distributor known for their Capstone Microturbines, which operate a variety of fuel in an eco-friendly way.

"By putting one of our systems in, you can basically create your own power on site for about half the cost that you can by buying it from utilities," said Jim Koontz with RSP Systems. "That's more money in their pockets, which means you could probably drive down the cost of cannabis."

Adult-use cannabis sales have been on the rise since January.

Data from the CT Department of Consumer Protection shows adult-use cannabis sales totaled about $10.2 million in April alone. Currently, that is the most revenue generated in a single month since adult-use sales became legal.

"That's kind of why I'm here is to get the money aspect. It's a big profitable business," said Mike Klauck of Oakville.

