Man killed in shooting on Main Street in Hartford

A man has died after a shooting on Main Street in Hartford on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Main Street around 11:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter notification.

When police arrived, they said they found 35-year-old Myron Meyers, of Hartford, unresponsive.

Meyers was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.