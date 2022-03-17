Hartford St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Even More Spirited After Years of Pandemic Protocols

The saying goes, “If you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough,” but after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the buildup made people in Hartford feel even luckier to be able to celebrate together this St. Patrick’s Day.

“It is so wonderful to be Irish, number one. It is so wonderful to have people that you have known for many, many years, especially family, be here together, enjoying life, enjoying love,” said Tom Deasy, of Rocky Hill, enjoying time with his family and friends at Vaughan’s Public House in Hartford.

Vaughan’s Public House in Hartford is feeling oh so festive too ☘️ 🇮🇪 #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/E9NvgmPBRv — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) March 17, 2022

That’s where the president of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, Scott Dolch, bellied up to have a beer.

“It’s so exciting to be back here and, as you know, it’s been three years since we really had a true St. Patrick’s Day," Dolch said.

Governor Ned Lamont stopped by, too.

“It’s been a couple years, I know how frustrating that was for people, but they aren’t frustrated today. I see a lot of smiles and a lot of Guinness. It’s 5 o'clock somewhere," Lamont said.

Down the road, The Half Door in Hartford was also packed.

“The Half Door has been doing St. Patrick’s Day for 20 something years. 2020 was shutdown, 2021 was modified. This year, we’re fully back at it and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” said general manager Alex Jensen.

What’s better than this on #StPatricksDay?! Kegs & eggs at The Half Door in Hartford.



Servers are psyched to make some GREEN today & attendees are pumped to gather after a couple years of COVID celebrations! @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/cS8nHmaFRA — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) March 17, 2022

“We haven’t been here in two years celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at The Half Door, so it’s awesome to be here,” said Erin Peterson of West Hartford.

An 11-year-old wowed the crowd with her Irish step skills.

“It’s really fun. I love it here,” said Madison Kent of West Hartford, who may have missed school for the festivities.

Whether you’re Irish or not, Thursday's celebrations felt so much sweeter for party goers, pubs and servers, too.

“The restaurant industry really took a big hit, but it’s nice that as things are opening up in Connecticut, you’re seeing people coming out and support, so tip your bartenders and support your servers,” said The Half Door server Danielle Duncan.

“Treat ‘em nice,” added her colleague Bridget Hurley.

“My employer said, ‘you need the day off?’ I’m like, ‘It’s St. Patrick’s Day.’ He said, “You’re not going to work?’ I said, “Of course I’m working. I’m working to celebrate my Irish heritage,’” said Peter Melillo of New Hartford, laughing.

“Just being here today with everyone and seeing everyone enjoy themselves and doing something we haven’t been able to do in the last couple years, it’s special,” said Michael Kent of West Hartford.