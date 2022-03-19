Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns For First Time in 3 Years

Thousands of people decked out in green lined the streets of Hartford for the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

It's the first time the parade has been held in three years due to the pandemic.

“It’s been three years since we had a last proper parade, and we’re just looking forward to the camaraderie, the fun, the music,” said Rachel Vasquez, of Glastonbury.

Saturday marked the 50th annual parade in Hartford.

“It’s easy to take things for granted. To be able to have this opportunity again, three years later, it’s a blessing," said Matt Pinheiro, of Rocky Hill. That’s why we’re out in full force today and ready to go!”

The celebration was delayed an extra week after bad weather pushed the parade back until Saturday. It was a welcome return of the festivities for businesses in Downtown Hartford.

"I mean for us as a business it’s just amazing, and it’s been a very difficult two years, and this is just another sign that things are starting to come back,” said Jared Cohen, co-owner of Republic at the Linden, a restaurant on Capitol Avenue.