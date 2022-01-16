Hartford Superintendent Releases Statement After Student Dies of Fentanyl-Related Overdose

The Hartford Public Schools superintendent has released a statement after a student died days after a fentanyl-related overdose at school.

On Saturday, the 13-year-old student at The Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford who was in grave condition because of an overdose died, according to police.

Police said the teen suffered an overdose at the school Thursday and succumbed to his injures Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez released a statement on Sunday.

"I extend my heart and offer my deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones for their loss. I ask that everyone keep the family, friends, and the entire school community at SMSA in their thoughts and prayers," she said in part.

"This tragic loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our school community, especially our students. Our school and district Crisis Intervention Team has already been assembled and will continue to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel," she added in part.

Hartford police are investigating after 40 bags of powdered Fentanyl was found in a school.

School social workers are available on Sunday and Monday for any students, families and staff both in person and virtually. Clinical psychologists from Connecticut Children's are also available for students, families and staff on Sunday and Monday by phone for emotional health support.

Torres-Rodriguez said the district released information about additional resources that are available to help parents support their child or children through grief and loss. That information can be found here.

Authorities said upon a search of the school, investigators found 40 small bags of what was later determined to be fentanyl in powder form. The bags were found in two classrooms and the gymnasium.

Police said they believe a student brought the bags of fentanyl into the school.

Two other students who came in contact with the substance have been released from the hospital and are at home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.