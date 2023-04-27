Hartford Takes Action to Tackle Gun Violence

City leaders in Hartford are taking action to tackle gun violence.

It comes after last year was one of the worst for homicides in recent times and while murders are down so far this year, there have been tragic deaths, including 12-year-old Se’Cret Pierce one week ago.

“She was loved and feisty and very energetic,” said Sam Saylor, grandfather of Se’Cret Pierce.

Days after her death, the City Council voted to create a Special Committee on Gun Violence.

“What we're doing is not working,” said Maly Rosado, D – Hartford City Council president.

Rosado says this has been in the works for a while.

Hartford is not alone as gun violence plagues cities across the country.

Last year in the Capital City there were 39 homicides, the highest number in quite a few years.

“The first solution to a problem is recognizing that we have one and we have a big one in the city of Hartford. I constantly have residents calling me saying, ‘Council president, I don't feel safe in the city,’” said Rosado.

Rosado says police have a good track record of solving crimes and she wants them to be part of this task force, along with city councilors, prosecutors, healthcare workers, and community members.

“Really getting some folks that can actually get to the root cause. I think that's something that's what we're missing right now is getting to the root cause of these violent issues and how these guns are being trafficked in our city, and getting into the hands of young people,” said Thomas J. Clarke, D – Hartford City Council majority leader.

The majority leader calls this a pandemic of gun violence that has struck the city, something Sam Saylor sadly knows all too well, having lost a son to gunfire eleven years ago and now his granddaughter.

“Hopefully eventually we will sit down at a table with a large cup of coffee and try to find a way to save lives as a community,” said Saylor.

The council president says to expect to see town halls so people can weigh in as this committee’s work gets underway.