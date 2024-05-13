Hartford's Tisane Euro-Asian Café abruptly closes after two decades of business

A popular coffee shop in Hartford's west end is closing their doors after nearly two decades in business.

Tisane Euro-Asian Café, a tea house and cocktail bar known for serving up blended Asian spices with classic European techniques, abruptly closed on Monday.

In a statement, Locals 8 Hospitality Group, which owns Tisane, said they are making every effort to relocate staff to positions at other Locals 8 restaurants in the Greater Hartford area.

All gift cards will be honored at other Locals 8 locations and any tickets purchased for upcoming events will be refunded.

"Tisane has been a very special place close to my heart for many, many years," Founder and CEO Allie Gamble said. "We've had some amazing times here. It's sad to see Tisane close its doors."

The café said a lot has changed since the pandemic, and they've been negatively impacted by more people working remotely and fewer people coming to Hartford.

"Tisane created a space for meaningful conversations and amazing music where many felt at home," Gamble said. "Tisane was very timely and needed in Hartford for many years, and we're proud of the community we created here."