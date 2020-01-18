Hartford to Activate 18-Hour Parking Ban

An 18-hour parking ban is beginning in the city of Hartford on Saturday night.

Officials said the parking ban begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

During the parking ban, all on-street parking is prohibited throughout the city. Any vehicle that is parked on a city street during the parking ban will be ticketed and towed.

“The latest forecast projects at least two to four inches of snow on Saturday and cold weather early next week, so we are calling a parking ban to clear the streets and reduce the potential for any buildup of ice," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in part in a statement.

Residents without access to off-street parking should move their vehicles to an authorized parking area including the Blue Light Lots, City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers and Hartford Public Schools lots, according to officials.

Vehicles parked in Blue Light Lots must be moved within four hours after the parking ban has been lifted. Vehicles must be removed from Hartford Public School lots within two hours, authorities said.

Blue lights will be illiminated at 16 major intersections in the city to notify residents of the parking ban. They will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban.

"It is essential that all residents and visitors respect the parking ban so that our public Works team can work quickly and safely,” Bronin added.

The parking ban also caused the skating rink at Bushnell Park to close early on Saturday. The rink is closing at 6 p.m. when the parking ban is initiated and is expected to reopen Sunday.