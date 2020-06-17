Hartford to Announce New Tools for Residents to Report Illegal Fireworks

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is set to announce new tools for residents to report illegal fireworks.

At a 3:15 p.m. press conference on Tuesday, the mayor will unveil dedicated phone and text message lines residents can use to report fireworks.

Hartford's police, fire and emergency services & telecommunications departments are collaborating to be able to respond to fireworks in real time, the city announced in a press release.

Hartford Police Lieutenant Paul Cicero said the complaints about illegal fireworks started coming in from residents in April.

“A lot of municipalities elected to postpone or cancel their fireworks altogether. So, I think we’re seeing a lot of people essentially creating their own fireworks shows, unfortunately,” he said.

“It’s awful. It’s really awful,” said a frustrated Dawn Anderson, who lives on Hartford’s southwest side. “The sound is so close you think it’s coming through the window.”

Anderson, her sister Judy Williamson and their elderly mother have lived in the same White Street house for 30-years.

Recently, their quiet life on Hartford’s White Street has been disturbed daily and nightly by the sound of fireworks.

“I shake. Sometimes I think I’m having a heart attack because I think it is gunshot or something,” said Williamson.

She said their 81-year-old mother is so scared she wants to move.