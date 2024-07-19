Hartford to host multiple events this weekend

It's another busy weekend in Hartford, with thousands of people coming to the city for events like ConnectiCon, the Festival of Jazz, The Riverfront Food Trucks, the Salsa Social, and Latino Fest.

While enjoying both ConnectiCon and the Riverfront Food Trucks, Justin of Hartford says it's a great way to spend a Friday.

"Real family friendly, encouraging for the kids to get out and have fun," said Justin.

The Riverfront Food Truck Festival expects 10,000 people to stop by over the course of three days, with 30 food trucks and over a dozen vendors.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The only food I've gotten so far is from the pizza place, but I tried food from my dad's meal," said Cayden Dorsett of Manchester.

The festival is conveniently placed steps away from the Connecticut Science Center and the annual ConnectiCon, an event attracting thousands to celebrate anime, pop culture, comic books, and all things fiction.

"It's so cool to see the variety of what you get here," said Jenna of Bristol, attending ConnectiCon.

People visiting from out of town say it's the energy of that keeps them coming back.

"People are like really nice. I don't think I've had a rude interaction here," said ConnectiCon attendee Kailey, visiting from New York.

Locals we spoke with say they enjoy seeing the capital city bustling with activity.

"Hang out with everyone even people who aren't from Connecticut go here and its really awesome," said Kelyn Carr of Simsbury.

"It's very fun when there's a convention in the city," said Jenna.

The City of Hartford is putting out parking reminders. For the Riverfront Food Truck Festival and ConnectiCon, you can park on the street, the Science Center, or at the Front Street North and South Garages.

For the Festival of Jazz, you can park on the street, at Bushnell Garage South, at AirGarage, at the LAZ lot, or at the Church Street Garage.