Hartford Wolf Pack gets new ECHL affiliation agreement with Ohio team

By Bryan Mercer

The New York Rangers have added an ECHL team to their developmental affiliate group.

This week, New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced that his team has entered an affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Ohio team will serve as a development affiliate for both the Rangers as well as the Hartford Wolf Pack. The AHL team here in Hartford will the club’s primary developmental affiliate.

The Cyclones play their home games at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. Their current stint as a member of the ECHL began in the 2006-2007 season.

In their last 15 years of action, the Cyclones have won the Kelly Cup twice; the top prize for the league formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League.

The Hartford Wolf Pack's 2023-2024 season begins in mid-October.

