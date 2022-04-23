Hartford Woman Celebrates Birthday by Feeding the Homeless

A Hartford woman celebrated her birthday not by thinking of herself, but rather by giving back to others.

Chaquana Wooding set up tables in the city's Pope Park. It's part of her nonprofit Purple Foundation of Inspiration.

The goal of the organization is to help with homeless, hungry, legal support and mentoring services, according to their social media.

"It makes me feel special. It makes me feel sweet, it makes it easier to sleep at night. They know that these people won't go to sleep hungry because there's a lot of starvation going on right now in the local communities and I'm grateful to be able to help that and I'm gonna keep continuing to do this every day I can," Wooding said.

Wooding said she's been doing this for about two months now. She buys a lot of the food herself, but has received some donations, as well.

You can help the cause by visiting their Facebook page.