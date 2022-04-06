Hartford Woman Dies After Falling Off Porch: Police

A Hartford woman has died after accidentally falling from her porch, according to police.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Chadwick Street.

Emergency personnel and fire crews said a woman fell after her second floor back porch railing collapsed. She dropped about eight feet and landed on pavement, police said.

She later died from her injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital with serious head trauma, according to officials.

Authorities are investigating the incident.