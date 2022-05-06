Hartford Woman Killed in Crash on Route 2 in East Hartford

A 25-year-old Hartford woman was killed in a crash on Route 2 in East Hartford on Thursday night, according to state police.

State police said Wanda Arieliz Figueroa was driving in the right shoulder of Route 2 East, east of exit 5, swerved into the right lane and sideswiped a Volvo around 11:50 p.m.

The impact caused Figueroa to lose control and the Jeep she was driving went across the highway, hit the guardrail in the left shoulder, went down the embankment in the median and hit a large stump, state police said. They said Figueroa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information or video of the crash to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H or email michael.dean@ct.gov.