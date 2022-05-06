EAST HARTFORD

Hartford Woman Killed in Crash on Route 2 in East Hartford

Connecticut state police
NBC Connecticut

A 25-year-old Hartford woman was killed in a crash on Route 2 in East Hartford on Thursday night, according to state police.

State police said Wanda Arieliz Figueroa was driving in the right shoulder of Route 2 East, east of exit 5, swerved into the right lane and sideswiped a Volvo around 11:50 p.m.

The impact caused Figueroa to lose control and the Jeep she was driving went across the highway, hit the guardrail in the left shoulder, went down the embankment in the median and hit a large stump, state police said. They said Figueroa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information or video of the crash to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

