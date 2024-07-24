Hartford woman wins national award for her work connecting immigrants to resources through the library

At the downtown Hartford Public Library, one woman is in the national spotlight. Homa Naficy is one of 24 people this year to receive a “Great Immigrants, Great Americans” award.

Each year, Carnegie Corporations hands out the award to a select number of naturalized citizens who are making their communities strong and vibrant. At the Hartford Public Library, Naficy is changing lives.

Naficy is behind The American Place, or TAP. The free program at the library offers English As Second Language classes, college applications prep, financial literacy, and help with U.S. citizenship applications.

“The program now is close to 25 years old,” Naficy said. “Our key mission is to support new arrivals, adults, and as you can see, youth trying to address gaps in services in the area.”

Belen Abaricio, originally from Peru, is one participant getting assistance with college applications.

“We are preparing for make a success in our careers,” she said.

Another student, Roman Shirzai from Afghanistan, is working to improve his English as he pushes himself in higher education.

“I hope to study a lot, become a nurse, and I want to become a doctor. Like I'm trying to study as hard as I can,” Shirzai said.

Naficy, who was born in France to Iranian parents, is granted the “Great Immigrants, Great Americans” award due to her dedication to this life-changing work

“GIGA! So now I'm a GIGA!” Naficy said. “ It means a lot, what can I say. When you look at the company I'm in, that's what's amazing to me. And also what's special is that Carnegie was instrumental in building a lot of libraries back in his day.”

At a ceremony to celebrate Naficy Tuesday, city leaders say TAP’s work builds a city where residents feel connected to one another and to resources.

"The Hartford Public Library is a place of welcome for so many in our community, and Homa's work with The American Place has equipped Hartford's prospective citizens with the tools and resources they need to succeed," Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said.

Since January alone, TAP’s citizenship legal staff has helped 148 people complete applications for U.S. citizenship.

“And we have a 98 percent pass rate of people that we work withm,” Naficy said.

The award is a dream come true for Naficy; but the greater honor to her is creating a vital civic anchor in the city of Hartford.

“I just hope to see people achieve what their dream is, for coming to this country,” she said.

The program is touching thousands of lives, including Abaricio and Shirzai.

“I enjoy everything,” Shirzai said.

“I'm so grateful for that program,” Abaricio added.

Naficy, through TAP, uplifting the next generation of immigrants.

You can find more information and resources online at HPLCT.org.