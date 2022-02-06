Missing Woman

Hartford Woman With Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease Reported Missing

Hartford Police Department

Hartford Police are looking for a 65-year-old woman with Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Minerva Vargas was reported missing at approximately 12 p.m. and a Silver Alert has been issued.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white pants and one blue sneaker with white stripes, according to authorities.

Vargas is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Officials said she has a left forearm tattoo of a tiger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Missing WomanHartfordHartford Policesilver alertAlzheimer's disease
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us