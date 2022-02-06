Hartford Woman With Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease Reported Missing

Hartford Police are looking for a 65-year-old woman with Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Minerva Vargas was reported missing at approximately 12 p.m. and a Silver Alert has been issued.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white pants and one blue sneaker with white stripes, according to authorities.

Vargas is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Officials said she has a left forearm tattoo of a tiger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.