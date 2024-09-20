Hartford Yard Goats fans proud of team's historic season

It was a historic night in Hartford. The Yard Goats made their first appearance in the playoffs and Thursday’s second game in the series was the first at home.

“We're proud of you. This is the best season you've had since you moved from New Britain to Hartford. So just go out there, get the job done. Just know we're all rooting for you,” Will Gallagher, of Stratford, said.

This was the second matchup in the series against the Somerset Patriots from New Jersey.

While the Yard Goats lost game one on the road, the crowd was excited to have them back at home at Dunkin’ Park.

Thank you to our amazing fans and players for an unforgettable season 💙 Your support and passion have been incredible. We are proud to call Hartford home. #GOATS pic.twitter.com/2yIVpUQGho — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) September 20, 2024

“It's just a fun atmosphere. I like watching a live baseball game instead of on TV,” John Himmelman, of Killingworth, said.

“Yeah, we started coming originally. [My daughter] has a peanut allergy and that's the only stadium we could come to. And then we immediately became huge fans because of the whole feel. And you know how fun it is for the kids,” Lizzie Appleby, of Clinton, said.

From the fun in the stands to the action on the field, regulars say this is already a season to remember.

“Making this not only the city of Hartford, the whole state of Connecticut, proud. It's been a tough year up and down the Rockies organization. But Yard Goats are providing lots of excitement and we're so happy that they made the playoffs. So proud of all their efforts all year,” Donald Peck, of Oxford, said.