Hartford Yard Goats fans turn out for playoffs watch party

The Hartford Yard Goats made their first-ever appearance in the playoffs on Tuesday.

And while the game was on the road, back home, fans were cheering on the team on a historic night.

“It's a long-waited anticipation,” Alice Wilkes, of Hartford, said. “Every year I'll be wishing they make it to the playoffs. This year is awesome. The team is awesome. The team is great and they never disappoint.”

They watched the team’s first-ever time in the playoffs in the nearly 10 years the Yard Goats have been around.

The crowd gathered for a watch party on Pratt Street as the Yard Goats took on the Somerset Patriots in New Jersey.

“It's exciting, man. It's good to see the Yard Goats in the playoffs. Go Yard Goats. Let's go,” Jose Ayana, of Hartford, said.

Along with the action of the big screen, there were other activities including face painting, raffles and a chance to hang out with a real goat – Fancy Pants, as well as Chew Chew and Chompers.

“It's just really exciting just to be here and just to enjoy all the people, the festivities,” Garrett Petteway, of Windsor, said.

A special day for the team and for area businesses.

“Every time there’s a TV out here everybody comes out. So I think we’re just trying to have fun,” Herbert Morris, of Vaughan’s Public House, said.

And there’s more to look forward to when the best of three game series comes to Hartford on Thursday.

“I want them to take the whole series. And after that, I want a party hearty,” Wilkes said.

