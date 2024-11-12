Hartford Yard Goats groundskeeper wins Minor League Baseball award

The Hartford Yard Goats’ head groundskeeper has received a big honor.

Matt Piersanti, the Yard Goats field operations manager, has been named Eastern League, and Double A Head Groundskeeper of the Year by Minor League Baseball, according to the team.

The yard Goats said people from across the industry, including field managers, provide feedback throughout the season on the quality and condition of the playing field and make nominations.

Piersanti, a Guilford native, is in his third season with Yard Goats as field operations manager.

“We take great pride in our field, and this is a very deserving award for Matt, and the grounds crew at Dunkin’ Park,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said in a statement. “Matt shows dedication, passion, and attention to detail in providing the best field for our players, and it’s great to see that he is getting recognized by MLB.”

This is the fourth time that a Yard Goats groundskeeper has been chosen for the top field award.

The Yard Goats said Kyle Calhoon was selected as the Eastern League Sports Field Manager of Year in 2017, 2018 and 2022.