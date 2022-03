The Hartford Yard Goats are holding national anthem auditions on Saturday.

The auditions were held in-person at Dunkin' Donuts Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Singers who are selected will get the opportunity to perform at a game at Dunkin' Donuts Park this season.

The Yard Goats will open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.