It was a busy day for the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park where the Goats hosted Winter Fanfest.

The free event included tours of the ballpark, live goats, visits with Chompers, Chew-Chew and Fancy Pants the Goat and arts and crafts.

Fans even got to test their skills in the indoor batting cages.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are the proud media sponsors of the Hartford Yard Goats.