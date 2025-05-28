State police arrest Harwinton man accused of abusing baby daughter

State police have arrested a Harwinton man who is accused of abusing his 5-month-old daughter.

They began investigating on March 20, the day after the parents brought the baby for medical care because she was vomiting.

As doctors examined the baby, they found she had bruises, scratches and a ruptured blood vessel in her right eye, according to the warrant.

Medical staff also learned that the baby had fractured ribs, a fractured fibula, a fractured tibia as well as several other fractures, state police said.

Medical staff also told police that there were several injuries that were in different stages of healing and a medical evaluation ruled out “brittle bone disease,” according to the arrest warrant.

The father denied intentionally injuring his daughter and said he would sometimes squeeze her torso to help alleviate constipation, according to the arrest warrant.

State police said the investigation determined that the child's injuries could have been fatal if the child remained in his care and a warrant was issued charging him with risk of Injury to a child and assault in the first degree.

The suspect was initially held on a $500,000 court-set bond and has been released from custody, according to online court documents.

He is due in court on June 17.