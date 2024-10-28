Harwinton man pleads guilty to illegally entering US Capitol on Jan. 6

A Harwinton man has pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Richard Crosby Jr. was initially charged with one felony count and five misdemeanors for entering the U.S. Senate Chamber.

As a part of a plea deal, Crosby pleaded guilty to four of the counts - all misdemeanors - including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

The felony charge, which is obstruction of an official proceeding, was at the center of a recent case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Crosby was seen on video standing next to another Jan. 6 defendant, Jacob Chansley, who is also known as the so-called QAnon Shaman.

Crosby's attorneys had this most serious charge thrown out, claiming he was not part of the crowd that broke through the barriers of the U.S. Capitol or fought with police, but freely walked into the building.