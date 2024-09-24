Capitol Riot

Harwinton man at US Capitol on Jan. 6 in talks to take plea deal

This image, contained in court documents filed in the federal case against Richard T. Crosby, Jr. (center) was pulled from video footage of the Senate Chamber on January 6, 2021.
Department of Justice

A Harwinton man charged in connection with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is in talks to take a plea deal.

Richard Crosby Jr. was charged with one felony count and five misdemeanors for entering the U.S. Senate Chamber.

Crosby was seen on video standing next to another Jan. 6 defendant, Jacob Chansley, who is also known as the so-called QAnon Shaman.

The felony charge, which is obstruction of an official proceeding, was at the center of a recent case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Crosby's attorneys are trying to have this most serious charge thrown out. His attorney filed a motion to dismiss in June of last year.

That motion claimed Crosby was not part of the crowd that broke through the barriers of the U.S. Capitol or fought with police, but freely walked into the building.

In documents filed Monday, federal prosecutors said they reached an agreement with Crosby to resolve the case without a trial.

Details of the plea agreement are still being worked out.

