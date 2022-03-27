Harwinton Teen Last Seen Getting Into an Uber is Missing

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Harwinton teen that was last seen getting into an Uber.
Troopers are looking for 16-year-old Elbonia Best, who was last seen getting into a rideshare in a 2014 silver Toyota Prius with the license plate BB51273.
Best was last seen wearing a cream silk headscarf, blue jean jacket, dark-colored graphic t-shirt, blue jeans and white low-top sneakers.
Troop L said Best has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 175 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.