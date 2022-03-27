silver alert

Harwinton Teen Last Seen Getting Into an Uber is Missing

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Harwinton teen that was last seen getting into an Uber.

Troopers are looking for 16-year-old Elbonia Best, who was last seen getting into a rideshare in a 2014 silver Toyota Prius with the license plate BB51273.

Best was last seen wearing a cream silk headscarf, blue jean jacket, dark-colored graphic t-shirt, blue jeans and white low-top sneakers.

Troop L said Best has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 175 pounds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.

