Haunted houses and trails in Connecticut

Halloween season is here and in full effect, here is a list of haunted houses and trails all throughout Connecticut.
- The Dark Manor Haunted House: located in Baltic, a haunted house labeled as "The scariest house in Connecticut," with many haunting scares!
- Trail of Terror: located in Wallingford, a 50–60-minute trail with attractions of haunting music, flashing lights, sound effects and more!
- Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours: located in Hartford, haunting tells of ghost stories and supernatural experiences.
- Harvest Fair After Dark: located in Fairfield, a haunted hayride and a walk-through of a haunted funhouse and asylum of creepy scares!
- Legends of Fear: located in Shelton, a haunted hayride and haunted trail of scares and other attractions!
- Fright Haven: located in Stratford, 20,000 square feet of attractions of "Hotel Hex" and "Witching Hour" bringing people through a haunted house.
- The Forsaken Lands: located in Goshen, a haunted farmland with the attractions of "Al's Automotive Repair, Morton Farm and Estate, Fun Fair, Fieldside Motel, The Swap, and Den's Dinner," that are seen throughout the trail.
- Curse of Rails: located in East Windsor, a haunted trolley ride with twists and turns and lots of frightening, shocking and surprising scares.
- Blood Manor: coming to Stamford, a haunted house attraction seen on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is now coming to Connecticut with haunting scares.
- Nightmare on Acres: located in South Windsor, a scary trail on acres with many attractions throughout the trail.
