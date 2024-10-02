Connecticut

Haunted houses and trails in Connecticut

There are plenty of haunted houses and trails in Connecticut that can give a good scare this 2024 fall season.

By Anyssa McCalla

TRAIL-OF-TERROR-WALLINGFORD
Halloween season is here and in full effect, here is a list of haunted houses and trails all throughout Connecticut.

  1. The Dark Manor Haunted House: located in Baltic, a haunted house labeled as "The scariest house in Connecticut," with many haunting scares!
  2. Trail of Terror: located in Wallingford, a 50–60-minute trail with attractions of haunting music, flashing lights, sound effects and more!
  3. Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours: located in Hartford, haunting tells of ghost stories and supernatural experiences.
  4. Harvest Fair After Dark: located in Fairfield, a haunted hayride and a walk-through of a haunted funhouse and asylum of creepy scares!
  5. Legends of Fear: located in Shelton, a haunted hayride and haunted trail of scares and other attractions!
  6. Fright Haven: located in Stratford, 20,000 square feet of attractions of "Hotel Hex" and "Witching Hour" bringing people through a haunted house.
  7. The Forsaken Lands: located in Goshen, a haunted farmland with the attractions of "Al's Automotive Repair, Morton Farm and Estate, Fun Fair, Fieldside Motel, The Swap, and Den's Dinner," that are seen throughout the trail.
  8. Curse of Rails: located in East Windsor, a haunted trolley ride with twists and turns and lots of frightening, shocking and surprising scares.
  9. Blood Manor: coming to Stamford, a haunted house attraction seen on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is now coming to Connecticut with haunting scares.
  10. Nightmare on Acres: located in South Windsor, a scary trail on acres with many attractions throughout the trail.

