Haunted Legends of Connecticut

Up-close look at infamous Annabelle doll in Warren Museum

A building in Monroe, Connecticut is said to house some very haunted items. They were gathered by paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. We go inside the museum for an exclusive look, as the Annabelle doll is removed from her case. We also recount the stories that launched a film franchise.

Former prison-turned-restaurant serves up spooky stories

A jail transformed into a tavern comes with tales of ghostly figures floating by. We talk to those who swear they've seen ghosts and a historian who knows the dark history of the place.

Ghost stories at the Mark Twain House

The Mark Twain House was once home to the prolific author and his family. Now, tour guides and museum administrators say some in the family may still reside there, in spirit.

Enfield “Demon” House - A history that haunts current residents

Residents of a home in Enfield say they are trapped living with ghosts. A local historian agrees the home has a history of residents who died under unfortunate circumstances and at least one former resident who was a murderer. We recount the history and the paranormal mysteries.