Hawk Rescued After Fishing Hook Was Stuck in Wing in Newington

A fishing hook was stuck in a hawk’s wing in Newington over the weekend and Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police rescued the animal and brought it to an animal rehabilitation center to recover.

Environmental Conservation Police said the Cooper's hawk was at the Mill Park pond and wardens responded, waded into the shallow water and cut the tree branch.

They cut a fishing lure off the wing and got the hawk ready for Christine's Critters Inc. in Weston.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They said the hawk would head to a veterinarian to remove a fishing hook from the wing and it will likely make a full recovery.

Newington police and Connecticut State Police Troop L in Litchfield assisted, according to Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police.