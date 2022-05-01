Hawk Ridge Winery Holds Fundraiser for 4-Year-Old Killed in Tractor Accident

Hawk Ridge Winery in Watertown said they're hosting a fundraiser to support the family of a 4-year-old that was killed after an accident involving a farm tractor.

Ellie Mae Kuslis died after getting trapped under a farm tractor at Kuslis Farms last weekend.

Investigators said they learned Kuslis had become entangled within a slice seeder that was attached to the rear of a farm tractor that was being operated by her father.

The Watertown-based winery is serving up special drinks in an effort to raise money for the family.

They created a "unicorn slushie" consisting of blue raspberry and watermelon slush, topped with whipped cream and unicorn dust.

The beverage will be offered for a limited-time starting Friday, April 23. All proceeds will go to the Kuslis family.

On May 3, the winery is hosting an event to celebrate Kuslis' life. The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

"The Kuslis family would also like to express their eternal gratitude to the community including our first responders, local businesses, neighbors, classmates and farmers. Words cannot express how much we appreciate the tremendous amount of love and support," the winery said on behalf of the family.