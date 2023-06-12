2 kids suffer burns from pool chemicals poured on slides at western Mass. playground

Two children suffered burns after someone poured pool chemicals on three slides at a playground in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

The Longmeadow Fire Department said that around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, an unknown hazardous material was found on the playground structure at Bliss Park. Massachusetts State Police, Longmeadow police and fire, as well as the local department of public works responded to conduct an investigation.

The playground was closed down until further notice.

Fire officials released new information on Monday afternoon, saying that two children had suffered "burn like injuries" after leaving the park. Firefighters determined the material to be acidic in nature, and said it had been poured on three of the slides at the playground.

An investigation determined that the pump room in the basement of the pool building at the playground had been broken into. Two fences had been climbed and a cover to a ventilation shaft was torn off.

"The perpetrators entered the room through the ventilation shaft. In this room is where the chemicals used to operate the pool are stored," the fire department said in its release. "The Haz-Mat team determined that one of these chemicals was poured on the slides. This chemical was determined to be muriatic acid. The Mass State Police crime lab gathered several items of evidence. Additional evidence was gathered and has been sent to the crime lab for forensic analysis and finger printing."

The pool chemicals were stored properly in a secure area, and fire officials said "a great deal of effort" was used to enter the space. Investigators said they believe the suspects might have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms and their clothing could have been degraded from contact with the acid.

The town, in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Protection, has hired a contractor to clean the play space and other materials. Once that cleaning has been completed a determination will be made on whether the playground is safe to reopen. Until then, the playground area will remain fenced off as a precaution.

"As of now all hazardous materials have been cleaned up and removed," fire officials said. "The rest of the park is open."

Longmeadow is located in western Massachusetts, south of Springfield and just north of the Connecticut border.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on Saturday night in or around the park or who knows of someone with new burns to heir hands or arms or who has burned clothing is being asked to call Longmeadow police at 413-565-4199.