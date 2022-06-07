Hazmat Situation Causes Delays on I-95 in Greenwich: DOT

A hazmat situation stemming from a car crash on Interstate 95 in Greenwich caused heavy delays Tuesday night, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-95 North and there's congestion between exits 2 and 5.

The crash happened between exits 4 and 5, according to DOT officials. There were still traffic delays as of late Tuesday night.

The left and center lanes of traffic are closed. The crash was reported at 9:22 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.