Manchester

Head-On Crash Closes Portion of Busy Manchester Roadway

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

A crash has prompted authorities to close part of a well-traveled roadway in Manchester.

Police say North Main Street is closed at the corner of Oakland Street due to a head-on collision.

Injuries have been reported. However, the extent of those injuries are not immediately known.

Police did not give a timetable as to when they anticipate that portion of North Main Street to reopen.

This article tagged under:

Manchestercrash
