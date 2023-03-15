Head-On Crash Closes Portion of Busy Manchester Roadway

A crash has prompted authorities to close part of a well-traveled roadway in Manchester.
Police say North Main Street is closed at the corner of Oakland Street due to a head-on collision.
Injuries have been reported. However, the extent of those injuries are not immediately known.
Police did not give a timetable as to when they anticipate that portion of North Main Street to reopen.
