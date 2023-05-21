Head-On Crash in Waterbury Sends 2 to the Hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterbury Sunday.

This happened on Thomaston Avenue just after 5 p.m. when a car traveling down the roadway collided head-on with a vehicle that was going in the opposite direction.

Police say that both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were subsequently taken to an area hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries weren't immediately known.

No one else was inside either car when the crash happened and it is unclear if charges are expected to be filed against either driver.