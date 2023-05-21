Waterbury

Head-On Crash in Waterbury Sends 2 to the Hospital

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterbury Sunday.

This happened on Thomaston Avenue just after 5 p.m. when a car traveling down the roadway collided head-on with a vehicle that was going in the opposite direction.

Police say that both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were subsequently taken to an area hospital for further treatment. The extent of their injuries weren't immediately known.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No one else was inside either car when the crash happened and it is unclear if charges are expected to be filed against either driver.

This article tagged under:

Waterburycrash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us