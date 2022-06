Connecticut State Police said they're responding to a head-on collision that happened in Tolland Wednesday.

Officials said the crash happened on Tolland Stage Road at about 3:15 p.m.

Fire officials responded to the scene. The road is closed while authorities investigate.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported at this time.