Health and wellness expo takes a holistic approach in Bristol

On Sunday, 75 vendors gathered in Bristol for the 14th biannual Passport to Health & Wellness Expo.

“A lot of them are small businesses that work from home,” said organizer Shirley Bloethe. “They have to actually go to an expo in order for customers to see them and know who they are.”

The expo focused on a holistic approach to health and wellness and featured a variety of different vendors including insurance brokers, arts and crafts, psychics, food and drink items and more.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find local, in-person help,” said JanBev & Associates Licensed Insurance Broker Stephanie Birlla.

She spent the day helping people understand their insurance and Medicare options.

For Conjure and Cauldron Owner Olivia Walston, it was her first time attending.

“It just seems like a good opportunity to try something different and get out there,” she said.

Walston sells a variety of crafts and healing products including homemade wands.

“I like vending in person a lot more,” she said. “You get to meet more people and then you can have people come to your website afterwards.”