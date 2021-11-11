Health Care Systems Prepare for Pediatric Vaccine Clinics; Hartford Health Care & UConn Health

Hartford Health Care is preparing for their state-wide pediatric vaccine clinic set to happen this Saturday. The goal is to provide access to the vaccines for 5-11 year-olds.

The health care system will have 6 sites set up around the state on Saturday. The site locations will be in Hartford, Norwich, Wethersfield, Torrington, Bridgeport and New Britain. The hours will be 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

"75% of the appointments have been taken but that means that there is still opportunity to sign up," said Eric Arlia, the senior director of pharmacy at Hartford Health Care. "There's about 550 appointments available still in burst throughout the state of Connecticut."

HHC expects to vaccinate at least 2,200 kids at the clinics around the state. Appointments are required but they will have some availability for walk-ins. You can head to https://hartfordhealthcare.org/ or you can call 860-972-8100.

Heather Quinn is one of the parents who will be at the vaccination clinic at Hartford. Quinn tells NBC Connecticut that her son had COVID19 and is still experiencing some of the long-term COVID19 symptoms.

"I'm glad that we're able to have the confidence in knowing that we have a scheduled time, date, and my experience of getting a vaccine and my families, we've been in and out," said Quinn. "I just would really implore parents to get their kids vaccinated because those who had COVID19 can still experience some of those same symptoms when they first got the infection."

Bruce Nelson was able to get his first vaccine shot at UConn Health after wiating for the last couple of months.

"I feel really safe that I got the vaccine and I can do so much more stuff," said Nelson.

Bruce's Mom, Karen Nelson, tells NBC Connecticut, she's glad that she was able to get her son an appointment after remembering how hard it was to get an appointment during the first vaccine rollout.

"There were a lot of shortages, I mean the shortages were tight and they were only opening up appointments and schedules one day in advance," said Karen Nelson.

UConn Health is one of the health care systems with vaccination clinics set up over the next few weeks.

Friday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 18, kids 5-11 can stop by the outpatient pavilion to get their shot but appointments are required. All pediatric vaccinations for those 12 and under can only be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 vaccine schedule line at 860-679-5589. There are no pediatric walk-ins accepted for those under 13 years of age.

UConn Health is also working with the Tolland School system to select a location for their November 15 vaccination clinic for 5-11 year-olds.