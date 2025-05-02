Health district issues warning after raccoon found in Mystic tests positive for rabies

A raccoon found in Mystic Friday tested positive for rabies, according to health officials.

The Ledge Light Health District sent an alert on Friday.

The racoon was found on Borodell Avenue.

The agency warned people to refrain from feeding or approching wild or stray animals.

Rabies is caused by a virus and can affect all animals, including people. It can be fatal if it goes untreated.

It is mostly spread by wild animals, but can be spread by dogs or cats if they become infected, according to Ledge Light Health District.

Rabies is spread by scratches from infected animals or when saliva comes in contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin, or mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose, or mouth, they said.