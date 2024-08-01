Health experts warn of mosquito-borne infections during the summer

If you’ve ever been bitten by a mosquito, chances are you have the same reaction as Gus Gabbey.

“I hate mosquitos, a lot,” Gus Gabbey, of Glastonbury said. “Because they get you bumps, and they itch a lot.”

Glastonbury Director of Health Wendy Mis said we are in the peak season when there are more mosquitoes and diseases spike.

“It has to do with the heat and the water and a period of time that mosquitoes can breed and then there is an increased population,” Glastonbury Director of Health Wendy Mis said.

According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, 14 mosquitoes tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Connecticut. There are 67 mosquitos infected with West Nile Virus in several towns and cities across the state, including in Glastonbury.

“If you know you were bitten by a mosquito and you start to exhibit the symptoms, a headache, or a fever, you get joint pain or body aches you might want to call your medical provider,” Mis added.

People over the age of 60, or who have underlying health conditions, are most at risk for developing severe symptoms.

“Unfortunately, if they are bitten, it could be fatal,” Mis said.

Glastonbury residents said they’re taking all the necessary steps to stay safe this summer.

“I feel like I guess we should step up our bug spray game,” Bryanna Walker of Glastonbury said.

“You have to be careful as a homeowner that you don’t let the water sit in one place and spray yourself,” George Sercombe of Glastonbury said.

If you are infected, Mis said it could take a couple of days for symptoms to show up. Experts encourage people to limit their time outdoors between dusk and dawn.