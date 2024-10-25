Health officials issue warning after rabid skunk is found in North Stonington

A skunk found in North Stonington was rabid, according to the Ledge Light Health District, and they are urging people not to approach or feed any wild or stray animals.

The skunk was found on Clarks Falls Road and a positive rabies test came back on Friday.

The health district warns that rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus.

The virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread through scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or eyes, nose or mouth, the health district said.