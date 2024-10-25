North Stonington

Health officials issue warning after rabid skunk is found in North Stonington

Skunk
Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

A skunk found in North Stonington was rabid, according to the Ledge Light Health District, and they are urging people not to approach or feed any wild or stray animals.

The skunk was found on Clarks Falls Road and a positive rabies test came back on Friday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The health district warns that rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus.

The virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread through scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or eyes, nose or mouth, the health district said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

North Stonington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us