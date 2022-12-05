Healthcare Workers at Windham Hospital Secure New Contract

Healthcare workers at Windham Hospital have come to an agreement with their employer and have officially secured a new contract.

"The overwhelming support for this agreement proves what we've all seen throughout this pandemic; nurses united can never be divided," said Windham Federation of Professional Nurses President, Andrea Riley, RN.

Hospital workers have been seeking a new contract since Dec. 31, 2021. It's been months of negotiations but most recently, nurses were on the picket line two months ago.

More than 100 people participated in that strike, in which workers demanding mandatory overtime, fair wages and affordable health insurance.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It's unfortunate that our members were pushed into action in order to make this healthcare chain prioritize safe patient limits," said AFT Connecticut President Jan Hochadel. "We have been fighting for the safety and well-being of the Windham community, which our members have served courageously throughout the pandemic. This contract improves their working conditions - that means their patient's conditions are improved, too."

Hartford HealthCare operates Windham Hospital, which is a 130-bed acute care facility.

In a statement, Windham Hospital President Donna Handley said the hospital made a "fair and equitable offer" five months ago. She said the hospital "outlined what was needed to settle the contract, while addressing the union's issues."

"We are pleased that, over the past several months, the union was able to work within the economic framework the hospital proposed on June 29 and reach this agreement," Handley said in a statement.

The four-year collective bargaining agreement is effective immediately. According to the healthcare worker union, the agreement removes mandatory overtime language while retaining the nurses' rights to volunteer for additional shifts.

The contract also decreases employee insurance premiums.

The hospital says they're eager to move ahead and continue in their mission to serve the community.