Hear at 10 a.m. from a Hartford Hospital Patient Who Survived COVID-19

Hartford HealthCare is holding a briefing Friday morning and the special guest will be a patient who survived COVID-19.

The speakers will include Jeffrey A. Flaks, president and CEO, Hartford HealthCare; Dr. Sam Pope, director of the medical intensive care unit at Hartford Hospital; and Dr. Megan Panico, Pulmonary Medicine, at Hartford Hospital and medical director at Gaylord Hospital.