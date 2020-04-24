hartford healthcare

Hear at 10 a.m. from a Hartford Hospital Patient Who Survived COVID-19

Hartford HealthCare is holding a briefing Friday morning and the special guest will be a patient who survived COVID-19.

At 10 a.m., viewers will hear from a patient who survived COVID-19 after he spent weeks on a ventilator at Hartford Hospital and nearly died.

We will also hear from doctors who cared for the patient.

Hartford HealthCare said they will be sharing video of the patient’s remarkable recovery

 The speakers will include Jeffrey A. Flaks, president and CEO, Hartford HealthCare; Dr. Sam Pope, director of the medical intensive care unit at Hartford Hospital; and Dr. Megan Panico, Pulmonary Medicine, at Hartford Hospital and medical director at Gaylord Hospital.

