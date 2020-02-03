Hearing Planned for Today on Fotis Dulos’ Farmington House

A hearing will be held Monday about what happens to the Farmington home that Fotis Dulos lived in.

Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, died Thursday evening, two days after a suicide attempt at the Jefferson Crossing home.

His estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May and Fotis Dulos was facing charges, including murder, in connection with the disappearance at the time of his death.

His attorney, Norm Pattis, said his family is "adamant" that his name be cleared and they have filed a motion asking to substitute an estate for Fotis Dulos as a defendant.

Jennifer and Fotis were going through a divorce and they were in a battle for custody of their five children when Jennifer disappeared.

In July, the court granted temporary custody of the children to Jennifer's mother, Gloria Farber, and they have been living in her New York City home.

Fotis Dulos was also in a legal battle over the Farmington property with Jennifer's mother, whose estate filed to foreclose on the 13,000 square foot home after Fotis Dulos defaulted on the mortgage. Jennifer’s family helped back the home financially by creating a trust for collateral.

A trust set up by Jennifer’s mother asked a judge to appoint someone to watch over the property while Fotis Dulos was hospitalized and the property was vacant in an attempt to prevent vandalism and looting.

A judge ruled that a real estate agent for the mother would be the conservator of the home.

A hearing will be held Monday after Fotis’ foreclosure attorney asked for a hearing to reconsider that decision.