Hearing to be held on $5 million Stone Academy settlement

A hearing will be held Wednesday on the preliminary $5 million settlement Stone Academy and its owners reached to resolve claims that the state and former students filed after the for-profit nursing school announced in 2023 that it was abruptly closing.

In January, the attorney general announced that they had reached a $5 million preliminary settlement.

Attorney General William Tong’s office said that a judge preliminarily approved the settlement and the final hearing would take place on Feb. 26.

This is the latest chapter for students who learned in February 2023 that Stone Academy was closing all three campuses across the state after more than 150 years of operation.

Tong’s office has accused the owners of the former school of siphoning millions of dollars and leaving students with unfulfilled promises.

The state won’t retain any of the $5 million other than $150,000, which will be used to help Stone Academy students prepare for exit exams, according to the attorney general’s office.

Tong said the specific compensation to the individual impacted students will be determined through the private class-action process, subject to court approval.

The settlement also includes measures to help impacted students complete their education and professional exams, including remedial programs and the potential for students to complete their studies through the Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

Tong said the state Department of Public Health would end licensure investigations based solely on a nurse’s attendance at Stone Academy.

The owner of the school will also be barred from employment in higher education in Connecticut for five years, according to a news release from Tong’s office.

In January, NBC Connecticut reached out to the law firm representing Stone Academy in at least one of the lawsuits and they said in an email that they are not “doing any media on the case.”

Tong said the preliminary settlement would resolve all claims that the state and students have filed.