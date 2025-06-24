Heat doesn't deter people from attending Raising Cane's opening in Wethersfield

More than 150 people braved sweltering heat Tuesday morning for a chance to win free chicken for a year at the grand opening of Raising Cane’s newest location in Wethersfield.

The new Raising Cane's location, now the third in Connecticut, is located on Silas Deane Highway.

Those we spoke with said it was well worth the heat and early wake-up call. Some fans arrived as early as 5 a.m., lining up outside the restaurant despite the brutal temperatures.

“We came around five, got ready at like 4:30,” Abby Peterson, of Rocky Hill, said. “We love Raising Cane’s.”

Paolo Feola, also from Rocky Hill, said, “Feels good. I’ve got a lot of energy.”

Among the crowd was Glenn McCrystal of Vernon, a self-proclaimed Cane’s super fan who has attended all three Connecticut openings. Known for donning a full chicken suit, McCrystal opted for a lighter version this time.

“This is our summer version,” he said. “The other one is the whole chicken suit, and we probably would have passed out from heat exhaustion if we tried wearing them today.”

For others, the buzz on social media was enough to draw them in.

“Everybody else that talks about it says it’s amazing,” Eric Clemons, of Rocky Hill, said. “The sauce is crazy, so why not try it out for the first time — and maybe get it free for a year?”

Clemons was one of 20 lucky winners who did just that — scoring free Raising Cane’s for a year. McCrystal also made the winner’s list.

“It’s pretty hot, but it’s still a fun thing,” McCrystal said. “We’re glad we came out.”

“We can withstand the heat for a little bit,” Clemons said. “Might get a milkshake out of this, too.”