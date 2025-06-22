Heat preps as sweltering temperatures are expected across Connecticut

With summer now in full swing, Connecticut will soon be facing a major heat wave. An extreme heat warning begins Sunday.

As summer starts in Connecticut, people will be facing sweltering temperatures. It means the risk of heat exhaustion or stroke will go up. Doctors urging people to watch out for symptoms.

“Feeling incredibly lightheaded or dizzy, headaches, nausea, feeling lethargic or extremely fatigued and weak, generalized weakness,” Dr. Khalilah Hunter-Anderson with UConn Health said.

She says this time of the year brings more patients experiencing heat-related illnesses to the hospital.

“The elderly population is always more vulnerable. Small children, people with certain heart conditions or other medical conditions,” Dr. Hunter-Anderson said.

Doctors say in order to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke, one of things you can do is to find some shade and take a break. While you’re outside, doctors say drink lots of water so you don’t get dehydrated. Also make sure your air conditioning works in your car so you don’t overheat inside. And finally, it may be a good idea to wear loose-fitting breathable clothing to make sure the body doesn’t overheat.

Dr. Hunter-Anderson says that means using sunscreen.

“Long-term effects of sun exposure can render your susceptible to certain kinds of skin cancers, but the more immediate thing would be sunburn,” she said.

Governor Ned Lamont activating the extreme heat weather protocol where cooling centers will be available in cities and towns across the state. Dr. Hunter-Anderson says ultimately, don’t be afraid to call for help if you or another person needs it.

“If you realize that you are someone else is in trouble, then, you know, call 911 as soon as possible,” she said.