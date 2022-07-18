Heat Wave Ahead, How You Should Prepare

We are expecting hot weather this week with temperatures climbing into the mid- to upper-90s in what might be the warmest week of the season.

A heat wave is possible.

"Heat illness can affect everyone -- all ages, from the little ones all the way up through our elderly," said Dr. Jennifer Martin, emergency department chair at St. Francis Hospital.

That advice is especially important for those who plan to be outside over the next several days.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's tough for us because we don't have a lot of air-conditioned indoor space," said Winding Trails camp director Keith Garbart.

But special practices are in place for Winding Trails' 600 campers and 150 staff members as the summer spot in Farmington regularly encourages protecting against the sun.

"One of the main things is keeping hydrating. We have a PA system all throughout camp, so after every activity we make hydration reminders and have tons of refillable water stations and things like that," said Garbart.

Heat can be taxing on the body, and according to the National Weather Service, children can be more vulnerable to heat illnesses than adults. During excessive heat, it's important to drink lots of fluids, wear loose-fitting clothing and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

"I like the water. The water is perfect. We have misters down at the soccer field and it's refreshing," said camper Sabina Serwinsky.

When it comes to summer thunderstorms, Winding Trails is quick to enact its safety plans.

"All our pavilions have lightning protection on them as well. As I mentioned before, it's not an air-conditioned space, but it's a space that we can get everybody inside, if need be, in an emergency situation," said Garbart.

But as far as the heat goes, there are ways to stay cool this week and throughout the summer.

"We have access to 211 through the state, which provides us with local cooling centers when they're available. Sometimes town libraries provide that, senior centers in different towns and other locations that just provide that free air conditioning service for those in need," said Dr. Martin.

You can call 211 or access the 211 website here.

If you can't access these sites, Dr. Martin suggests seeking shade under a tree or a cool spot to find relief from the heat.