Heavy Damage, Minor Injuries Reported After Car Rollover in Rocky Hill

Crews said heavy damage and minor injuries were reported after a car rollover on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Saturday night.

Fire officials and Connecticut State Police responded to the northbound side of the highway after receiving multiple calls reporting an erratic driver and car crash.

When officials got to the scene, they saw a three-car crash in the median near exit 23. Crews said there was heavy damage and entrapment.

Officials said they decided to shut down part of of the highway because of the size and complexity of the scene with crews working on both sides.

Firefighters were able to secure and stabilize the vehicles, as well as extricate the driver from the third car which rolled over. That car was then also stabilized, according to fire officials.

Emergency personnel provided patient care at the scene.

The highway was reopened after the cars were removed and all emergency crews were cleared from the scene.